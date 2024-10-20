The maximum surface area for the absorption of materials in the root is provided by:
Most crops usually face the deficiency of which nutrient?
__________ are the nutrients that are required by plants in small amounts.
Which of the following is the major benefit plants can get from their symbiotic partner mycorrhizae?
In a mutualistic relationship between the legumes and Rhizobia, what will be the benefit gained by the legumes in exchange for carbohydrates and the protection they give to the Rhizobia?
Which of the following statements describes the process of assimilation in the nitrogen cycle?