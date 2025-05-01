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48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 12
48. Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 6
Problem 6
How do the dispersal capabilities of Arctic Terns differ from polar bears?
A
Arctic Terns have extensive migratory routes, allowing them wider distribution compared to polar bears.
B
Polar bears have similar migration patterns to Arctic Terns.
C
Both species have limited dispersal capabilities.
D
Polar bears migrate more extensively than Arctic Terns.
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