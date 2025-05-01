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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 5
Problem 5
Upon evaluating the productivity of temperate broadleaf forests versus tropical rainforests, what can be inferred?
A
Tropical rainforests maintain higher productivity due to stable temperatures year-round.
B
Temperate forests are more productive due to increased sunlight exposure.
C
Both forest types have equal productivity.
D
Temperate forests have higher biodiversity because they experience seasonal changes.
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