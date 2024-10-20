- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What parameter refers to the ratio of an object's image size to its real size in microscopy?
In all cells, the cytoplasm is surrounded by the _______, whereas the _____ is found outside the plasma membrane of a plant cell.
A biologist was examining a cell under an electron microscope. He observed that the cell contained a nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. The cell under observation was probably:
In eukaryotic cells, the DNA is stored within the ____ while in prokaryotic cells, the DNA is stored in the ______.
Which of the following is found in plant cells but not animals cells?
Which organelle is involved in the final processing and secretion of extracellular proteins?
Which of the following organelles is a part of the endomembrane system?
Neutrophils are types of white blood cells that are involved in phagocytic activities. Which of the following organelles are abundantly found in neutrophils?
The mitochondria and chloroplasts may have once been free-living bacteria based on all of the following attributes, except:
Which of the following double-membrane cytoplasmic organelles is found in both plant and animal cells?
Which of the following correctly represents the similarity between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA that provides evidence for the endosymbiosis theory?
Secondary endosymbiosis occurs when
The principal protein component of thick myofilaments is _____ and the principal protein component of thin myofilaments is ____.
Which of the following is considered the largest structure of cytoskeleton filaments and, together with other filaments, gives the cell shape and keeps the organelles in place?
What type of junction is similar to adherens junctions but includes intermediate filaments attached to plaques, providing structural stability and preventing cells from separating from the basement membrane when under tension?