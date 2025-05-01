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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 7
Problem 7
What does the J-shape of an exponential growth curve indicate?
A
A rapid increase in population size without constraints.
B
A slow increase followed by a rapid decline in population size.
C
A cyclical pattern of growth and decline.
D
A constant population size over time.
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