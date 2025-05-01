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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is an example of a density dependent factor?
A
Flooding
B
Volcanic eruptions
C
Competition for food
D
Tsunamis
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