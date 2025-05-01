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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Growth Models / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which population growth model is characterized by a constant growth rate and is graphically a straight line?
A
Linear growth model
B
Exponential growth model
C
Stochastic growth model
D
Logistic growth model
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