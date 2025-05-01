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50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 8
50. Population Ecology - Part 3 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / The Human Population / Problem 8
Problem 8
What is a potential long-term consequence if the human ecological footprint continues to exceed sustainable levels?
A
Stabilization of climate conditions
B
Increased risk of resource conflicts and geopolitical tensions
C
Improvement in global economic equality
D
An increase in global biodiversity
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