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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Interactions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Identify which of the following is true regarding commensalism.
A
both members benefit from each other
B
both members are harmed
C
one member benefits and the other is harmed
D
one member benefits and the other is neither harmed nor gets a benefit
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