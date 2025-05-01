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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology - Part 2 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 9
Problem 9
How does island size impact species diversity at equilibrium?
A
Larger islands tend to support greater species diversity due to more resources and varied habitats.
B
Larger islands have less species diversity because they support fewer ecological niches.
C
Smaller islands have greater species diversity due to higher immigration rates.
D
Island size is irrelevant to species diversity at equilibrium.
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