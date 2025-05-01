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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following statements about trophic efficiency (TE) is correct?
A
Trophic efficiency increases with each level, allowing more energy to be transferred.
B
Trophic efficiency is typically low, resulting in less energy being available at higher trophic levels.
C
Trophic efficiency is irrelevant to energy flow in ecosystems.
D
Trophic efficiency is not influenced by energy losses at each trophic level.
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