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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 6
52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is eutrophication and how does it impact oxygen levels in aquatic environments?
A
Eutrophication is the depletion of nutrients leading to increased oxygen levels.
B
Eutrophication is the enrichment of nutrients leading to stable oxygen levels.
C
Eutrophication is the depletion of oxygen causing increased nutrient levels.
D
Eutrophication is the enrichment of nutrients causing decreased oxygen levels.
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