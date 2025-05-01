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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which process in the nitrogen cycle involves the conversion of nitrates back to nitrogen gas?
A
Denitrification
B
Assimilation
C
Nitrification
D
Nitrogen fixation
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