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52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 6
52. Ecosystems - Part 2 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which process is responsible for releasing phosphorus from rocks, making it available to plants?
A
Assimilation
B
Sedimentation
C
Leaching
D
Weathering
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