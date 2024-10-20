- Download the worksheet to save time writing
The biological membrane is made up of a bilayer with _________ and ________ molecules embedded in it.
In animals, the protein ____ gives the tissues strength and structural integrity. This function is performed by the _______ in plant cells.
In ___ transport, the molecules move against a concentration gradient. Whereas, in _____ transport, the molecules move along the concentration gradient.
How does a big difference in the concentration gradient affect the diffusion rate?
Which of the following faces the greatest difficulty while passing a plasma membrane?
Which of the following is a characteristic of passive transport but not active transport?
The cell membrane must be ____________ for osmosis to take place.
Identify the type of solution in which a cell will lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis.
Simple diffusion, in contrast to facilitated diffusion _______
What type of particle movement is shown in the following illustration?
The sodium concentration is ________ inside the cell than outside, and the potassium concentration is _______ inside the cell. To maintain these concentrations, ________ is needed to power up the sodium-potassium pump during active transport.
A cell moves ions from a region of low concentration to a region of high concentration. This process is known as:
The engulfment of a dead cell is an example of which type of endocytosis?