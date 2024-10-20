In the Acetyl-CoA entry phase of the Kreb's cycle, what product is generated after the Acetyl-CoA carbons react with oxaloacetate?
The hypothesis that the bacterial cultures from the deep surfaces produce magnetite and perform cellular respiration is supported by the evidence that:
What is the direction of movement of hydrogen ions in the electron transport chain by using energy from electrons ?
Chemiosmosis is another pathway of ATP production that utilizes a proton gradient. Since protons cannot freely pass the phospholipid bilayered membrane, H+ ions move down their concentration gradient with the help of hydrophilic tunnels called:
Which of the following processes provides energy in the form of ATP to nearly all living organisms?
How much net ATP is produced when one glucose is completely oxidized via aerobic respiration?
During lactic acid fermentation, the lactate is synthesized from pyruvate via the use of _______ as a reducing agent.
Which one is not true about fermentation: