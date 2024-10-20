Which of the following similarities between cellular respiration and photosynthesis is false?
All of the following options are incorrect about reactants and products of photosynthesis except:
Which of the following types of plastids is involved in the synthesis of sugar?
Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum is important for life due to its role in photosynthesis?
Identify the incorrect statement about chlorophyll:
Which of the following types of photosynthetic pigments broadens the spectrum of light that can be absorbed and protects chloroplasts from damaging frequencies?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the events of photosynthesis?
The light reaction undergoes the following stages except _______