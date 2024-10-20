Which of the following stages of photosynthesis requires light energy?
Which one of the following reactions does not require the presence of light energy?
Which of the following statements best describes why the Calvin cycle is referred to as light-independent reactions?
The Calvin cycle includes three main phases namely, carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of carbon acceptor. Which one of the following options correctly describes all these three phases?
Identify the correct order of the three phases of Calvin cycle.
What is the first step of the Calvin pathway?
Which one of the following groups of plants do not use Rubisco to fix carbon initially
The ATP and NADPH produced during the light reactions are used in the Calvin cycle to: