A strand of DNA is oriented in the 5'→3' direction. The direction of its complementary strand will be.
Phospholipids made up of isoprenoid tails instead of fatty acids are found in:
Which of the following microscopes would you use to view the detailed structure of a virus?
A biologist was examining a cell under an electron microscope. He observed that the cell contained a nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. The cell under observation was probably:
Which of the following correctly matches the eukaryotic cell organelles in the image?
What might happen if the nuclear localization signal is removed from a cargo protein?
What is the name of the organelles that contain digestive enzymes to break down waste materials and cellular debris?
Secondary endosymbiosis occurs when
The mitotic apparatus is a specialized structure that is involved in the capture of chromosomes, alignment of chromosomes, and final separations during cell division. Which of the following is involved in the formation of the mitotic apparatus?
Which layer of the plant cell wall contains cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin?
All of the following factors increase membrane fluidity EXCEPT:
What does the concentration gradient refer to?
Which of the following cannot readily cross or diffuse through the cell membrane?
Which of the following is a characteristic of passive transport but not active transport?
Why do slugs and snails die when sprinkled with salt?
______ proteins bind to molecules on one side of the membrane and release them on the other. _______ proteins, on the other hand, create pores on the membrane, allowing the molecules to flow through via diffusion.
The sodium concentration is ________ inside the cell than outside, and the potassium concentration is _______ inside the cell. To maintain these concentrations, ________ is needed to power up the sodium-potassium pump during active transport.
The engulfment of a dead cell is an example of which type of endocytosis?
Which type of energy is present in the C-H bonds of the glucose molecule?
The first law of thermodynamics states that heat can be transferred and transformed but cannot be created or destroyed. However, as energy is being passed on from producers to consumers, not all of it is passed on to the next trophic level because some of it escapes from the body in the form of heat during ______.
What is the value of Gibbs free energy when the reaction is spontaneous?
Energy coupling is a concept in which energy released by an ___________ reaction is used to drive an ___________ reaction.
Which statement correctly describes the association between the enzyme and the environmental temperature?
In the energy diagram for a biological reaction given below, identify the correct labeling for A, B, and C.
In which of the following models does substrate binding cause a conformational change in the enzyme?