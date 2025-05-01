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Community Dynamics
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Community Dynamics
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51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 2
Problem 2
According to the intermediate disturbance hypothesis, which scenario is most likely to lead to the highest species diversity?
A
A coral reef subjected to occasional storms, allowing for both pioneer and climax species to coexist.
B
A desert that experiences extremely rare rain events, leading to a very stable environment.
C
A grassland that has not experienced any disturbances for several decades.
D
A forest that experiences frequent wildfires, leaving little time for species to establish.
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