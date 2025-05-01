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Community Dynamics
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Community Dynamics
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51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which principle predicts that two species competing for identical resources cannot coexist indefinitely?
A
Resource partitioning theory.
B
Intermediate disturbance hypothesis.
C
Competitive exclusion principle.
D
Facilitation model of succession.
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