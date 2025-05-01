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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 1
Problem 1
According to the competitive exclusion principle, what happens when two species have completely overlapping niches?
A
Both species will go extinct.
B
Both species will adapt to avoid competition.
C
Both species will coexist indefinitely.
D
One species will outcompete and exclude the other.
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