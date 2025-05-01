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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does character displacement arise from long-term resource partitioning?
A
Species revert to their fundamental niches.
B
Species develop distinct traits to minimize competition over resources.
C
Species become more similar due to environmental pressures.
D
Species develop similar traits due to shared resources.
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