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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does resource partitioning contribute to species coexistence?
A
By reducing the niche overlap and competition between species.
B
By ensuring that resources are equally shared by all species.
C
By increasing competition until one species goes extinct.
D
By eliminating the need for resources altogether.
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