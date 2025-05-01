Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 5
Problem 5
If two bacterial strains compete for the same nutrient in a petri dish, what is a likely outcome of this competition?
A
Neither strain will be affected.
B
Both strains will thrive equally well.
C
One strain will dominate, reducing the other's population.
D
Both strains will gain nutrients and grow faster.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options