Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is a fundamental niche?
A
The niche a species occupies after competition.
B
A niche that does not involve any competition.
C
The potential mode of existence of a species, given its adaptations.
D
The actual conditions under which a species lives.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options