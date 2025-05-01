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Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)
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Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which predator adaptation is most likely used by bats to locate their prey?
A
Echolocation.
B
Venom.
C
Camouflage.
D
Stealth.
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