UV light produces electromagnetic energy that can destroy the ability of microorganisms to reproduce by causing photo-chemical reactions in
In bacteria, the UvrA protein aids NER in locating the damaged segment of DNA. How do the UvrA proteins carry out this function?
What happens when nucleotide excision repair (NER) recognizes a damaged DNA segment with a lesion?
Ultraviolet radiation is considered dangerous because it can cause mutation. Which of the following is the useful impact of UV radiation on humans?