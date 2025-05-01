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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is gross primary productivity (GPP) in an ecosystem?
A
The total energy available to herbivores after energy losses.
B
The energy transferred between consumers at different trophic levels.
C
The energy used by producers for respiration.
D
The total amount of energy captured by producers through photosynthesis.
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