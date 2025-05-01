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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which factor most significantly contributes to low trophic efficiency in ecosystems?
A
Low levels of energy input from the sun.
B
Efficient energy transfer between trophic levels.
C
High rate of energy capture by producers.
D
High energy losses through metabolic processes such as respiration.
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