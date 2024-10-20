The activation energy is the energy required for a reaction to take place. What does it imply when the activation energy was lowered?
Hydrogen peroxide is considered a harmful byproduct of many natural metabolic processes. How does the enzyme catalase prevent the damage brought about by this chemical compound?
Determine which of the following statements about activation energy is false.
Adding an enzyme to an already occurring reaction has no effect on rate of reaction. The possible reason/s is/are:
Fabry disease is a condition in which the body cannot produce a healthy version of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase. This enzyme is involved in the catabolism of fats and lipids. Identify which of the following statements is true.