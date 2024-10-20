The following image shows an enzyme activity rate at different environmental temperatures. Based on the image, what is the optimum temperature of this enzyme?
The enzyme activity is at its maximum value at the optimum pH. What happens to an enzyme when it is subjected to very acidic or alkaline pH?
Which statement correctly describes the association between the enzyme and the environmental temperature?
Select the correct answer related to the characteristics of an enzyme.
A reaction contains unlimited substrates but the rate of reaction is constant at 10°C. All of the following can increase the rate of reaction EXCEPT:
Enzymes having high optimum temperature are found in: