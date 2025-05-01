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Exponential Population Growth
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Exponential Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 2
Problem 2
What does the per capita population growth rate (r) represent in the context of population dynamics?
A
The total population size at any given time.
B
The carrying capacity of the environment.
C
The rate of growth per individual in the population.
D
The maximum possible growth rate of the population.
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