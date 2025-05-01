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Exponential Population Growth
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Exponential Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which equation represents exponential population growth?
A
n(t) = n₀ + rt
B
n(t) = n₀ / (1 + rt)
C
n(t) = n₀ - rt
D
n(t) = n₀ * e^(rt)
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