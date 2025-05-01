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Exponential Population Growth
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Exponential Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which is a likely outcome of exponential growth in a closed ecosystem?
A
Gradual stabilization at a lower population size.
B
Sustainability is achieved due to efficient resource use.
C
Steady increase without any adverse effects.
D
Population crashes due to resource depletion.
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