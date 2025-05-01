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Exponential Population Growth
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Exponential Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes exponential population growth?
A
The population size increases at a constant rate over time.
B
The population size decreases as resources become limited.
C
The rate of increase is directly proportional to the current population size.
D
The population size remains stable regardless of the growth rate.
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