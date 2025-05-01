General Biology
In a lake experiencing seasonal changes, how would decreased light penetration during the winter months affect photosynthesis and net primary production?
In an experiment, adding nitrogen and phosphorus to a lake led to a significant increase in algal growth. Which of the following analyses best explains this result?
A river downstream of a fertilizer plant shows signs of eutrophication. Evaluate the potential impacts on oxygen levels and local fish populations.
Evaluate the significance of the mutualistic relationship between plant roots and nitrogen-fixing bacteria in nutrient uptake.
Which of the following scenarios would likely result in the highest net primary production in a terrestrial ecosystem?