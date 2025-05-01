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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 2
Problem 2
How is the concept of carrying capacity related to density dependent factors?
A
Carrying capacity is a fixed number determined solely by abiotic factors, unrelated to density dependent factors.
B
Carrying capacity is the minimum population size needed for a species to survive, independent of density dependent factors.
C
Carrying capacity is an arbitrary number chosen by ecologists to manage populations.
D
Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that can be supported by the available resources, influenced by density dependent factors.
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