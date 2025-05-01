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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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Factors Limiting Population Growth
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50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 4
Problem 4
When analyzing a graph showing population density and mortality rate, what trend would you expect to see if density dependent factors are at play?
A
Mortality rate decreases as population density increases.
B
Mortality rate remains constant regardless of population density.
C
Mortality rate increases as population density increases.
D
Mortality rate fluctuates unpredictably with changes in population density.
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