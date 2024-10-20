Hibiscus can self-pollinate by having their pollen transferred to the stigma pads of the pistil, the female organ of the flower. Inside the plant's ovary are _____ that develop into seeds upon fertilization.
Which of the following characterizes cross-pollinated plants?
Both the male and female plants have the same genotype, which is Tt. How will the double fertilization process affect the genotypes of the embryo and endosperm nuclei?
One of the sperm is needed to fertilize the egg, and a second sperm is needed to fertilize the polar nuclei, this process is referred to as
Which one of the following is incorrectly matched with respect to flower and type of pollination:
Which statement is true regarding the ploidy level of the embryo, endosperm, and double fertilization?
_____________ is the pollen-producing part of the flower.