Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Freshwater Aquatic Biomes / Problem 4
Problem 4
Considering both structural and environmental factors, design a management plan to protect fish diversity in a river system.
A
Increase nutrient loading to boost plant growth.
B
Limit the introduction of predators.
C
Focus on reducing water flow.
D
Enhance habitat complexity and quality.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options