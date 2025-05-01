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Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
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Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Freshwater Aquatic Biomes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Design a conservation strategy to maintain species diversity in an estuary threatened by urban development.
A
Implement buffer zones to reduce pollution.
B
Increase freshwater input to the estuary.
C
Construct seawalls to prevent tidal mixing.
D
Introduce non-native species for diversity.
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