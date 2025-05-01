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Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
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Freshwater Aquatic Biomes
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48. Ecology / Freshwater Aquatic Biomes / Problem 3
Problem 3
What primarily distinguishes a stream from a river?
A
Streams are smaller and have fewer tributaries than rivers.
B
Streams are wider and deeper than rivers.
C
Streams generally have a faster flow rate than rivers.
D
Streams have higher salt content than rivers.
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