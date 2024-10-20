A researcher found that the amino acid sequence for a specific protein in rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of mRNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code will she use to explain this observation?
A single amino acid can be specified by more than one codon. This characteristic is termed the degeneracy of the genetic code. What is the significance of the degeneracy of genetic code with reference to mutation?
Which of the following statements is true about the genetic code?
What is the nucleotide sequence on the mRNA that will be transcribed from a DNA with the following nucleotide sequence in its coding strand?
5' CCAATTGGCCAATT 3'
The sequence of an mRNA is 5'-UGGUCCACGGCU-3'. Identify the correct sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand from which this mRNA is synthesized.
A codon is the sequence of three consecutive nucleotides that occurs in ________.
Identify the non-sense codon(s).