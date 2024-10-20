In Galapagos Islands, finches with either large or small beaks were favored since the majority of seeds found on the islands were either large or small. This is an example of:
The removal of deleterious alleles can make the extreme phenotypes selected against. This process is called:
In rare cases, speciation through hybridization can occur without affecting the chromosome number. Such process is called:
Mating between relatives is called ________ which increases __________.
In a forest, there were 50 rabbits, of which 35 had white fur and 15 had brown. An outbreak of a disease in rabbits resulted in the survival of only 3 rabbits with brown fur only. Which of the following concepts does this example illustrate?
When gene flow into a population introduces a beneficial allele, population fitness ________, whereas when gene flow introduces a deleterious allele, population fitness __________.
Genetic drift can occur as a result of all of these except