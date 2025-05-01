General Biology
Which of the following correctly describes how latitude affects species diversity?
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between area size and species diversity?
What is the key concept of the island equilibrium model regarding species diversity?
A biologist measures the number of different species in two different forest areas. Forest A has 30 species while Forest B has 45 species. Which forest has greater species richness and why is this significant?
In the context of the island equilibrium model, what strategy could be employed to increase species diversity on an island?