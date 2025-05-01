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Geographic Impact on Communities
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Geographic Impact on Communities
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 5
Problem 5
In the context of the island equilibrium model, what strategy could be employed to increase species diversity on an island?
A
Reducing habitat diversity to stabilize species numbers.
B
Increasing immigration rates by introducing corridors from the mainland.
C
Increasing local extinction rates by reducing competition.
D
Decreasing the island size to focus on fewer species.
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