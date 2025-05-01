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Geographic Impact on Communities
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Geographic Impact on Communities
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51. Community Ecology / Geographic Impact on Communities / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following correctly describes how latitude affects species diversity?
A
Latitude does not have any impact on species diversity.
B
Species diversity is highest at the poles and decreases towards the equator.
C
Species diversity is highest near the equator and decreases towards the poles.
D
Species diversity is equally distributed across all latitudes.
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