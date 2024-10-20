A major part of the fossil records is made up of calcium carbonate and calcium phosphate coming from the animals' _______ that had evolved during the Cambrian period.
In which of the following specific environmental conditions can fossilization occur?
Fossils are remnants of an animal or plant of a ____ geologic age that has been preserved in the _____.
What can we infer from the observation that certain fossils were associated with certain rock strata?
The technique that utilizes radioactive impurities of materials to trace or assign absolute dates when they were formed is called _______.
According to the fossil record, microscopic bacteria were the earliest living organism. However, as they continued to multiply, they eventually ran out of their supply of chemical fuel. What other alternative sources did they utilize to sustain their energy requirement?
What was the result of Stanley Miller's experiment in 1953 that can possibly explain the origin of life?