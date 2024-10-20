General Biology
Assume that a mother has type A blood (AO genotype) and a father has type B (BO genotype). What will be the probability of the pair producing a type O offspring?
Assume that coat color is codominantly inherited in a particular breed of cattle. A dairy farmer breeds a homozygous black male with a homozygous white female from that breed. Determine the phenotypes of their offspring.
In codominance, how are the alleles expressed in the phenotype?
Assume that a plant shows incomplete dominance when inheriting its flower color. What is the expected phenotypic ratio of the F2 generation when two F1 hybrids (Rr) are crossed? [Note: R is red and r is white]